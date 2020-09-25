MOULTRIE, Ga. — Originally, the 2020 Census was supposed to have been completed by the end of July. With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, the U.S. government extended that deadline until Oct. 31, then about two months ago shortened it back to Sept. 30.
On Thursday, a federal judge ruled the once-a-decade population count must proceed until Oct. 31.
“We expect immediate appeals to that decision,” said Justin Cox, chairman of the Colquitt County Census Committee. “We're tired of trying to keep up with deadlines, so we will push until Sept. 30 and if the appeal gets quashed, we'll go until Oct. 31.”
Cox and his colleagues who have been urging Colquitt Countians to fill out the census questionnaire all year will take whatever extra time they can get. In spite of their efforts, only 50.4% of Colquitt County households have responded as of Friday. The state of Georgia’s response rate is 61.9%, and the national rate is 66.3%.
Local volunteers set up a tent at the Moultrie Municipal Building two days this past week to help residents sign up. They’ll be at the Waffle House on Veterans Parkway doing the same on Saturday.
Anyone who has not responded to the census can still do so online at my2020census.gov or by telephone at 844-330-2020. If you still have the questionnaire that the Census Bureau mailed to you earlier this year, you can mail it back instead.
Why does it matter?
The U.S. Constitution demands that a census be held every 10 years, and from the beginning that information was critical for the even division of political power. While every state gets two senators, the number of people each state has in the House of Representatives is based on the state’s population. Every state gets at least one, but more populous states get more.
The number of representatives plus the number of senators equals each state’s votes in the Electoral College, which determines the results of presidential elections.
Census information is also used to more-or-less evenly divide political districts by population, whether they’re for U.S. representatives, state senators, state representatives, or elected county or city officials.
Beyond that, many government agencies use census data to divide their programs and grants in accordance with population. Cox and others have frequently cited the statistic that each person counted in Colquitt County translates into $23,000 in government money coming into the county.
Shifting deadline
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction late Thursday to allow the census to continue through the end of October. Koh said the shortened schedule ordered by President Donald Trump's administration likely would produce inaccurate results that would last a decade.
The judge sided with civil rights groups and local governments that sued the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ends this month.
In granting the preliminary injunction, the judge said the plaintiffs were likely to succeed at a trial. Despite concerns raised by top Census Bureau officials about the shortened schedule, the Trump administration failed to consider its duty to produce an accurate head count and neglected to adequately explain a reason for it, she said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, around the same time the census started for most U.S. residents, the bureau had planned to complete the 2020 census by the end of July.
In April, in response to the pandemic, it extended the deadline to the end of October. Then, in late July or early August, the deadline changed once again to the end of September after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to take up a request from the Census Bureau to extend the Dec. 31 deadline for turning over the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.
Attorneys for the Census Bureau had argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet the Dec. 31 deadline and have enough time for crunching the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets, in a process known as apportionment. But Koh said that argument “runs counter to the facts.”
“Those facts show not only that the Bureau could not meet the statutory deadline, but also that the Bureau had received pressure from the Commerce Department to cease seeking an extension of the deadline," she wrote.
Koh’s preliminary injunction suspended that end-of-the-year deadline, giving Census Bureau statisticians time to crunch the numbers for apportionment from the start of November until the end of next April, for the time being.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
