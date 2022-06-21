MOULTRIE, Ga. — Voters across Georgia are returning to the polls today in a runoff election.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Observer will post results on its website, www.moultrieobserver.com, as they come in tonight.
In Colquitt County, all voters can cast ballots in a nonpartisan race to determine the next judge of the Southern Judicial Circuit. Catherine Mims Smith of Thomasville and William Long Whitesell of Valdosta were the top two vote-getters in the May 24 election, but neither received more than 50 percent of the vote.
The circuit includes not only Colquitt County but also Brooks, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties.
Republican voters will have no other races here; all of those races were decided May 24. But some regional or local races in other parts of the state will have Republican runoffs today, including U.S. House District 2, in which Colquitt County native Chris West, now a resident of Thomasville, is running against Jeremy Hunt for the right to challenge incumbent Sanford Bishop in November.
Democratic voters will determine nominees for four state-wide offices:
• Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor.
• Dee Dawkins-Haigler vs. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state.
• Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson for commissioner of insurance.
• William “Will” Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn for commissioner of labor.
The winners of those races will face Republican nominees in the November general election.
Anyone who voted Democrat on May 24 or did not vote at all is allowed to vote in the Democratic primary runoff June 21. Those who voted Republican on May 24 may vote only in the nonpartisan runoff.
Voting will take place at the county’s 19 polling places:
• Autreyville: Autreyville Volunteer Fire Department, 2493 Ga. Hwy. 33 S.
• Bridge Creek: Pine Grove Baptist Church, 4103 Bay Rockyford Road.
• Crosland: Crosland Baptist Church (Social Hall), 155 J.P. Perry Road, Crosland.
• Doerun: Doerun Community Center, 212 W. Broad St., Doerun.
• Funston: Funston City Hall, 115 W. Mulberry St., Funston.
• Hamilton Precinct: Hamilton VFD, 240 GA Hwy 202, Hartsfield.
• Hartsfield: Hartsfield United Methodist Church, 158 Bryan Road (off Ga. Highway 37), Hartsfield.
• Hopewell: Child Development Center, 570 Jonah Tillman Road.
• Lee: Lee Courthouse, 1230 Cannon Road.
• Mill Creek: Schley Baptist Church social hall, 231 Schley Church Road.
• Monk: Monk Courthouse in the New Elm Community, 5063 Ga. Hwy. 33 N.
• Moultrie: Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 11th Ave. S.W.
• Murphy: Temple Baptist Church, 2138 U.S. Hwy. 319 South.
• Norman Park: Brand Hall, located at the old Norman College campus, U.S. Hwy. 319 North and Weeks Street, Norman Park.
• Robinson: New Berlin City Hall, 283 Langford St., Berlin.
• Shaw: A.F. Shaw Gym, 616 Fifth Ave. N.W.
• Thigpen: Thigpen Courthouse, 6565 Thigpen Trail, Doerun.
• Ty Ty: Ty Ty Community Building, 4182 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega.
• Warrior: Ellenton City Hall, 103 N. Baker St., Ellenton.
