MOULTRIE, Ga. – Voters who couldn’t visit the polls for the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax early voting, have one last chance tomorrow to cast their ballot.
Early voting began Feb. 27 and ended Friday at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex. County Registrar Paula McCullough said 579 votes were cast during the period.
Tuesday's voting will take place at all of the county’s 19 voting precincts.
The Colquitt County School District previously announced potential renovations and demolitions to Willie J. Williams Middle School, C.A. Gray Junior High School and other facility plans that could start within the next five years if voters approve the upcoming Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST).
The district’s current ESPLOST collection will expire in September 2023, while the new plan (if approved by voters) will start immediately thereafter and last until 2028.
The district's facility update plans include:
- The construction of a new agricultural plant and canning plant facility across the road from Colquitt County High School. The ag facility will house animals for students who participate in livestock shows. The facility allows an opportunity for students who might not usually be able to participate in the shows due to living limitations.
- Demolish two buildings, built in 1962, at Willie J. Williams Middle School and built a new wing of 16 classrooms. Build a 201-space parking lot between the new wing and the Arts Center. This will help with parent drop off/pick up and reduce the traffic backed up on city roads around the school, the school system said.
- Demolish eight buildings at C.A. Gray Junior High, including six from 1959 and two from 1982, to decrease the school’s capacity from 1,400 to 700 — which should help decrease traffic congestion in the neighborhood during drop-off and pickup times. All 9th graders will relocate to the high school campus.
- Construction of 16 classrooms to accommodate all 9th graders at CCHS.
The projects will begin based on the ESPLOST vote, but the district hopes to start them between the late fall of 2023 and the summer of 2024. The CCSD district will sell bonds worth an estimated $31.5 million to fund those major projects and will repay the bonds with ESPLOST receipts.
