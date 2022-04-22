MOULTRIE, Ga. — When Colquitt County voters go to the polls next month, they’ll be choosing several statewide candidates and a few local ones, but they’ll also be asked their views on a variety of issues apart from the campaigns.
Possibly the most important — because it’s the only one that’s binding — is a request for the continuation of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The other questions differ between the Democratic and Republican parties and will help direct each party as it sets its state and national agendas.
Colquitt County passed its first TSPLOST in November 2017. It added 1 cent per dollar to the county’s sales tax rate with the goal of raising $25.5 million by March 2023. The money is split among the county government, the governments of each of the county’s municipalities, the Hospital Authority, the Airport Authority and the Recreation Authority to be used for transportation-related projects and purchases.
The tax has raised money more quickly than expected, at least in part because the state has more rigorously collected taxes on online sales since January 2020. At the current rate, it’s expected to reach the $25.5 million goal in the third quarter of this year, county officials said. Under the wording of the law, the tax would then end.
In February, the county Board of Commissioners called for a referendum on a new TSPLOST that, if approved, would pick up where the current one leaves off.
Officials expect this tax to raise $32 million over five years. That money would be divided among the county government and the county’s municipalities by population, with stipends directed to the Airport Authority, the Hospital Authority, and the Parks and Recreation Authority. The money must be used for transportation-related expenses, such as resurfacing roads, purchasing road equipment and buying supplies like gravel and asphalt.
The county would receive about $18.5 million.
The City of Moultrie would receive about $9.5 million.
The other cities would receive amounts based on their population, ranging from $146,412 for Ellenton to $671,402 for Norman Park.
A total of $2 million would go to the three authorities, but officials stipulated it would come only from the county and City of Moultrie shares of the revenue so that smaller cities would get their full allotments.
The Airport Authority would receive $1 million for continued safety upgrades at the Moultrie Municipal Airport, which is double what it was expected to receive from the current tax. The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, which also qualified to seek funds under the tax, declined to ask for any in favor of supporting the Airport Authority’s efforts.
The Parks and Recreation Authority would receive $550,000 it wants to use to improve safety on the Tom White Linear Park (the walking trail) and to improve parking at the recreation complex behind Willie J. Williams Middle School.
The Hospital Authority would receive $450,000 to address parking issues related to a proposed Education Center that will be located near Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Vereen Rehabilitation Center.
Partisan primary
The election on May 24 (including an early voting period that starts May 2) consists of a Republican Party primary, a Democratic Party primary and a nonpartisan election. In Georgia, a voter does not have to belong to any specific party to cast a ballot in that party’s primary, but they do have to declare one or the other or vote only on nonpartisan matters. The nonpartisan ballot is included with both the Republican and Democratic party ballots, or it can be voted on by itself.
The TSPLOST referendum appears on the nonpartisan ballot, along with races for the Colquitt County Board of Education and local judgeships, so all voters are able to weigh in, regardless of their party affiliation. These races and the tax question will be decided by the results of the May 24 election.
Other races are partisan. Voters choose a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot, and they can make choices only among that party’s candidates. Winners will be the party’s nominees in the November general election, when voters will choose between them to determine who will hold each position after the new year.
Republican questions
But while the political parties have your attention, they want to ask you some questions. Both Republican and Democratic ballots include a series of questions for voters to weigh in on. They’re intended to provide each party with a sense of how its most likely voters feel about certain issues.
These questions are not binding, but give the party information as it crafts its state and national agendas.
The Republican ballot contains eight questions:
- 1. The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
- 2. Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual, or homeschool?
- 3. Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
- 4. Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should issuance of federal work visas instead be based on job skills?
- 5. Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
- 6. To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by a voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
- 7. Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
- 8. Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
Democratic questions
The Democratic Party is asking its voters nine questions:
- 1. Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?
- 2. Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
- 3. Should every three- and four-year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?
- 4. Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
- 5. Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?
- 6. Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
- 7. Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allowing same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?
- 8. Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure, and health care programs?
- 9. Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America’s energy independence?
