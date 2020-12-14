ADEL, Ga. — Vulcan Steel Structures, Inc. recently welcomed Ryan Peck as its new executive vice president. Peck is a 25-year veteran of the metal building industry and joins Vulcan with a wealth of experience behind him.
“We are very excited to welcome Ryan to our team as we continue to grow,” says Steve Browning, Vulcan president and CEO. “His experience and customer-focused leadership make him an ideal fit for our company.”
Prior to joining Vulcan, Peck served in a number of management roles in the metal building industry, including district sales manager, regional sales manager, general manager and vice president of operations. Additionally, he has extensive expertise with customer service, quality assurance, performance development, change management, business process development and sales operations. He is a skilled communicator with a track record of collaboration and employee development.
“I am excited to be part of a company that shares my values of product quality, service to the customer and relationships with its business partners,” Peck notes. “It is a great feeling knowing I am joining a leadership team where we each have over 25 years of experience in the metal building industry.”
Peck graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1995. He has been married to his wife, Jennifer, since 1997 and they have three children. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, traveling and watching his kids play sports. His aspirations to make a career in metal building construction stemmed in part from the influence of his father, a 41-year industry veteran.
