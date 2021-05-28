ADEL, Ga. — Vulcan Steel Structures, Inc. (Vulcan) was recently recognized with an industry Safety Award from the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA).
Each year MBMA recognizes metal building systems manufacturers and associate members who show exceptional commitment to assuring workplace safety, according to a press release from Vulcan Steel Structures. Safety awards for 2020 performance were presented at the MBMA 2021 Spring Meeting held virtually April 28-30. Vulcan earned the Safety Performance Award for companies that achieved an incident rate equal to 50% or less than the OSHA industry average.
“Promoting workplace safety is one of MBMA’s most important objectives and these awards recognize the member companies that set an example for all of us,” says Tony Bouquot, general manager of MBMA. “For 2020, our Building Systems members had 43 plant facilities that participated in MBMA’s Quarterly OSHA Injury Statistics Program, logging over 12 million hours on the job.”
From the 43 building systems manufacturing facilities nationwide that submitted data, awards were presented to 17 facilities in two tiers: the Superior Safety Award, presented to eight facilities, and the Safety Performance Award, presented to nine facilities. The Safety Performance Award is for plants with an incident rate of 50% or less than the OSHA-reported average for the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code 332311 (prefabricated metal building and component manufacturing).
“We are honored to receive this award from MBMA,” says Steve Browning, Vulcan’s president and CEO. “Safety is particularly important at Vulcan and we strive to have a safe workplace. This award is one indication of our commitment to safety and our work culture.”
- Staff Reports
