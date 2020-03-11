MOULTRIE, Ga. — Officer Mark Walden was selected as Officer of the Month for the Moultrie Police Department for January 2020.
Walden was born and raised in Colquitt County and graduated from Colquitt County High School in 2014. He began his career in law enforcement at the Moultrie Police Department in June 2019. He is currently assigned to D Shift in the Patrol Division.
Walden said he entered into law enforcement because he wanted to help and serve the community he was raised in.
