MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Waldo DeLoache Charitable Trust granted awards totaling more than $130,000 to area charities and public service organizations for this year.
Recipients include the ABAC Foundation, the Colquitt County Arts Center, Colquitt Regional Medical Center Foundation, the Crossroads Gospel Rescue Mission, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Moss Farms Diving, and the YMCA of Moultrie.
The trust has made contributions to the community of nearly $2 million since its establishment in 2008 from the estate of Waldo DeLoache, a prominent attorney, businessman, and longtime president of Southwest Georgia Bank. The mission is to benefit the people of South Georgia, and does so primarily by supporting capital projects of non-profit organizations serving the local community, according to a press release from the Waldo DeLoache Charitable Foundation.
The trust was overseen by the Trust Department of Southwest Georgia Bank until the bank’s merger last year with the First Bancshares. At that time, a new foundation, the Waldo DeLoache Charitable Foundation, was established to serve as trustee. This board consists of Cecil Barber, Rick Moss, Roy Reeves, Johnny Slocumb, and Lane Wear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.