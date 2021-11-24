MOULTRIE, Ga. – Turning Point Care Center recently hosted Herschel Walker to speak with its patients about mental health.
Walker is a well-known supporter and advocate on the topic of mental health. He is also a Heisman trophy winner, Olympic bobsledder, wrestler, successful businessman and announced candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
“I appreciate the opportunity to visit Turning Point and speak about mental health and share my personal struggles,” Walker said. “I applaud the compassionate work by the team at Turning Point… they are helping so many people.”
Walker not only shared about his own personal mental health story of being diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), he shared about the importance of breaking the stigma. Requesting help or seeking a professional for your mental health does not mean you are inadequate or unable to live a full life, Turning Point said in a press release about Walker’s visit.
Turning Point CEO Judy Payne said, “We are grateful for friends like Herschel who help share the importance of mental health and take time to encourage our patients on their own journey.”
