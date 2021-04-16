MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County man wanted in connection with a Grady County armed robbery ran from deputies three times before finally being taken to jail.
The sheriff’s office received a tip that a wanted person, Ashley Upton, 21, 1965 Dillon Road, Moultrie, would be at the BP gas station on Highway 319. When the deputy arrived, he placed Upton under arrest, according to Sheriff’s Office Investigator Blake Livings.
In addition to the Grady County armed robbery warrant, Upton is wanted in Thomas County, Livings said, but he didn’t know the charge there.
While the deputy was attempting to place Upton in his patrol car, Upton pulled away and tried to run, Livings said, but he was tackled about five feet away.
After placing Upton in the patrol car, the deputy began talking with witnesses on the scene. Livings said Upton was able to get out of the back of the patrol car and attempted to run towards the tree line.
After the initial deputy chased down Upton a second time, a second deputy was called to the scene. The second deputy recognized another wanted person, Mary Anntoniette Cole, 43, 630 More Road, Cairo. The deputy made contact with Cole, who Livings said attempted to give false information regarding her identity.
While the deputy placed Cole under arrest, Upton was able to get out of the back of the patrol car a second time. He was chased down by both deputies and placed in the back of the patrol car.
“We think that the child lock that keeps the doors locked was either defective or was not properly engaged,” said Livings.
Upton has been charged with two counts of failure to appear, two counts of obstruction of an officer and two counts of escape. Cole was charged with failure to appear and giving false information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.