MOULTRIE, Ga. — A routine arrest on a probation warrant led to an additional drug charge for a Colquitt County man Sept. 10.
Jose Ramos, 29, was charged with failure to appear and possession/manufacturing/etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana. In this case, the controlled substance was methamphetamine.
CCSO Deputy Bentley Hughes responded to the Fastrak on Highway 133 S. in response to a call from Moultrie police, who told him that Ramos, who was wanted on the charge of failure to appear, was standing by a shed nearby. Hughes recognized Ramos, prompting a conversation, according to the report.
“I advised Jose that he had an outstanding warrant and placed him under arrest,” the report read. “While I was placing Jose in handcuffs and double locking them, he mentioned he had spoken to his probation officer and everything was good.”
Hughes told Ramos that he’d have to wait to appear in court to determine that. Hughes asked Ramos if he had anything sharp in his pocket, to which he responded yes, a syringe in his front pocket.
A search took place which found the syringe with its needle covered by an orange cap.
Hughes’ report said the syringe contained what he perceived to be methamphetamine.
The syringe was placed in an evidence bag and Ramos was taken to the Colquitt County Jail. All evidence in the case was turned over to the CCSO Investigations department.
