MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Waycross, Ga., man wanted on a gun charge was arrested July 10 and now faces more charges.
Colquitt County investigators had an arrest warrant for Michael Montane Blakely, 29, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers found him at a convenience store on West Central Avenue in Moultrie, sheriff’s Inv. Keith Newman said on Thursday.
Blakely was found in possession of another gun, Newman said, as well as a quantity of THC wax.
THC wax is a waxy substance created when marijuana is heated, and it’s a Schedule I controlled substance.
In addition to the original charge, Blakely has now been charged with a second count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon plus possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.
Other recent drug arrests
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
• Brian Keith Hall, 29, 1400 Fourth Ave. N.E., was charged July 13 with failure to drive in a single lane and possession of oxycodone.
• Craig Shane Cobb, 40, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged July 12 with forgery in the fourth degree, possession of methamphetamine and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Marita J. Plair, 47, 1720 Highway 133 South, was charged July 10 with possession of meth.
Moultrie Police Department
• Stephanie Rebecca Nichols, 35, of Pelham, was charged July 10 with possession of heroin. A charge of deposit account fraud was added later in connection with an incident from March 25, 2018.
• Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Camacho, 36, Regency Village, was charged July 10 with possession of cocaine, no insurance, driving without a license, headlights required and driving with a suspended tag.
• Isaias Zapata-Morales, 22, Regency Village, was charged July 10 with possession of cocaine.
• Latosha Lintoria Barnes, 35, of Donaldsonville, Ga., was charged July 10 with escape, tampering with evidence, tail lights required, possession of cocaine and driving with a canceled registration.
