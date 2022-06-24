NORMAN PARK, Ga – The Warrior Creek Off-Road Park is set to host an Independence Day family weekend event starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1.
“We will be having a big fireworks show on the evening of Saturday, July 2,” Wallace Hurst, the manager of the Warrior Creek Off-Road Park, said in a phone interview Thursday.
The fireworks show will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and cost $10 per car.
Hurst advised attendees to bring their own lawn chairs if they do not want to view the fireworks from their vehicle.
Adults and families with children will be able to enjoy a weekend of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rides, mud bogging and regular trail riding until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
On Sunday, July 3, the park will be having a big bonfire, according to Hurst.
Children ages 10 and under can gain free admission to the events. Hurst said there will be opportunities for kids to play and ride four-wheelers with their parents.
There will also be food vendors on site including a taco truck and Hibachi Highway at the park.
The Warrior Creek Off-Road Park is located at 1121 Norman Park Sylvester Road, Norman Park.
For more information about the event, please call 229-891-4959.
Admission costs
- Friday, July 1, to Monday, July 4 - $40 per person.
- Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4 - $35 per person.
- Sunday, July 3, to Monday, July 4 - $30 per person.
- Monday, July 4, only - $25 per person.
