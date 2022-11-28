MOULTRIE, Ga. – Moultrie families looking for new entertainment can mark their calendars for next weekend as a water circus comes to town.
Cirque Italia, a Florida-based Italian entertainment company, Gold Unit performers will host a 1950s European-style water circus show at Spence Field starting Thursday, Dec. 8.
“Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern,” according to a press release.
The show opens with a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falling asleep and dreaming of living in this revolutionary era. The show features a “custom-designed” water stage –holding 35,000 gallons of water – that the performers complete acts over while thrilling the audience with every move.
The European-style act was inspired by the element of water and will express versatility and fluidity through human movement while curtains of rain and fountain jets crisscross in time to each move. It will also feature laser lights and bubbles to add an interdimensional effect. Mermaids and dinosaurs will make appearances throughout the show as well, according to the Cirque Italia website.
The circus acts range from master jugglers, low-wire fanatics, contortionists, wild trampoline antics and a wheel of death. The performers originate from several different countries including Argentina, Brazil and Romania.
“This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience,” the release said. “Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at our strictly animal-free shows!”
The first two performance dates are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 will have three performance times from 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. The final show date is Sunday, Dec. 11, with performances at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now starting ranging from $10 to $50 depending on availability. They can be purchased at the Spence Field on-site box office or online at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets.
The box office opens on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-show days and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on scheduled show days.
Cirque Italia offers one free child admission, ages 2 to 12, with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.
To learn more about Cirque Italia, please visit www.cirqueitalia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.