ALBANY, Ga. — Federal officials joined U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop in Albany Thursday to announce $420 million in funding for 132 infrastructure projects in 31 states.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu announced the funding, which is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The projects are focused on watersheds and fall into two programs: the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program (WFPO) and the Watershed Rehabilitation Program (Rehab).
None of the funding involves projects in Colquitt County, but five of Georgia’s six WFPO projects are in Bishop’s southwest Georgia district. The state’s three Rehab Program projects are in the northern half of the state.
WFPO projects include:
• Beaver Creek watershed, Macon County, to identify ways to reduce flooding and flood damage.
• Big Slough watershed, Mitchell County, to identify ways to reduce flooding and flood damage.
• Claiborne Aquifer watershed, Calhoun County, to design a land treatment watershed program that would converge existing water sources to the Floridan Aquifer, which is stressed by water demand from industry and agricultural irrigation.
• Radium Springs watershed, Dougherty County, to explore agricultural water use efficiencies and possible source switching to even out the water flow from the spring. “Flow at Radium Springs is not consistent and is highly dependent on water levels in the Floridan Aquifer,” the USDA said in a press release. “This is based on rainfall and pumping in the surrounding spring shed, which includes agricultural, municipal, and industrial wells. At the peak recorded flow, the spring is equivalent to a major tributary of the Flint. When stagnant, critical wildlife habitat in the watershed is threatened. Flooding events compromise infrastructure critical to the highly used public park encompassing the springs, including original 1920s era building structures and retaining walls, railings, etc. Stagnant flow at the springs reduces the recreational use and aesthetics of the park.”
• Rainbow Lake watershed, Gilmer County, to identify possible improvements to the existing embankment to upgrade it to a flood control and agricultural water supply reservoir.
• Whitewater Creek watershed, Macon County, to identify ways to reduce flooding and flood damage.
The Rehab projects include:
• Mill-Canton Creek No. 7 Dam, near Canton, Ga. The dam was built in 1962, and since then the area around it has become urbanized, the USDA press release said. That’s caused it to be out of compliance with state safety laws.
• Settingdown Creek No. 54 Dam and No. 56 Dam (two projects), Forsyth County. Both earthen dams were built in 1954, and No. 56 was modified in 1985. Since completion of the structures, the drainage area and breach zone have been urbanized, which puts them out of compliance with federal and state safety laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.