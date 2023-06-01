ATLANTA — Sen. Sam Watson of Moultrie has been named to a Senate committee studying the Local Option Sales Tax.
The appointment was one of several announced by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Wednesday.
The Senate Local Option Sales Tax Study Committee was created by Senate Resolution 147 to consider changes to the way local option sales taxes are managed.
Under the resolution that created it, the committee will be abolished Dec. 1, and it is expected to file a report of its findings to the Secretary of State’s Office prior to the abolishment.
Jones named Sen. Derek Mallow, D-Savannah, as chairman of the study committee Wednesday. In addition to Watson, other members announced on Wednesday included Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia; Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta; Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Gwinnett; Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell; Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta; Spaulding County Commission Chair Clay Davis and Savannah City Manager Joseph Melder.
Watson, a Republican, was elected to the state Senate in January following the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge. He had served in the state House of Representatives for 10 years before resigning to seek Burke’s seat.
The State of Georgia approved procedures for a 1% Local Option Sales Tax in 1980. Each county could choose to present the tax to voters, including a formula for distribution among the county government and the municipalities within it. Voters could approve the tax or not. If it was approved, the distribution formula would be subject to renegotiation following every census and at other times spelled out by the law.
A 2021 report from the Georgia Municipal Association raised issues with the renegotiation process.
“Ideally, LOST renegotiation should be viewed as an opportunity to review service delivery,” the report said. “In reality, LOST renegotiation is not pretty. It is a zero-sum game — one jurisdiction’s gain corresponds directly to a loss of revenue in another jurisdiction. Failure to secure a fair distribution split in a jurisdiction may translate to property tax increases and/or reduction in or elimination of services. State law does not include a process to ensure fairness of the distribution, and only provides a set of eight vague criteria for distributing revenues. As a result, the negotiation process and the final decision is a political process.”
The study committee appears to be a response to the GMA position.
Colquitt County is almost unique in the way it handles the LOST, however. It is one of seven Georgia counties that have directed their LOST revenues to education through a constitutional amendment, according to the GMA report. As such, the Colquitt County Board of Education is the only recipient of the county’s Local Option Sales Tax and doesn’t have to negotiate a distribution with anyone.
The county and school district also benefit from three Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes — a generic SPLOST, plus one for education and one for transportation — that fund capital improvements. These taxes each have their own rules because they were enacted through different laws, but the study committee will consider only the original LOST, according to a spokeswoman from the lieutenant governor’s office.
