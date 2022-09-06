DESTIN, Fla. – Wayne-Sanderson Farms garnered 14 separate safety awards at this year’s National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry.
The company credited its Zero Accident Culture approach to employee safety and health for reducing lost time accidents and injuries, according to a press release from Wayne-Sanderson Farms announcing the awards.
Industry leaders and peers joined company safety and leadership staff last week to recognize accomplishments during the industry’s largest annual safety-focused event. Wayne-Sanderson Farms received two prestigious Industry Innovation Awards and 12 separate facility awards for innovative and effective employee safety and health results over the last year. Awards were based on injury statistics over a three-year span in tandem with evaluation of written applications by judges.
The awards recognition for safety performance reflects a historically strong showing for the company, whose safety record has steadily improved over the last seven years, the press release said. Under the leadership of Senior Director of Safety and Health Reggie McLee, the Zero Accident Culture platform was launched in 2015 to focus on sustainable safe practices across the entire workforce. Stressing personal responsibility and accountability for safe performance and accident avoidance, the safety team created a proprietary Supervisors Safety Matrix, with tools and processes supervisors could use to observe, analyze and improve workplace behaviors and map out best practices to avoid risks and improve safety company-wide.
Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO Clint Rivers noted the company’s accident and DART rates are significantly below the industry standard.
Industry Innovation Awards
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Corporate: Company-wide corporate and complex supervisor Safety Matrix.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Albertville Hatchery: Formaldehyde Safe Distribution System Engineering and Process.
Awards of Distinction
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Dothan, AL: Hatchery.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Troy, AL: Hatchery.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Adel, GA: Hatchery.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Decatur, AL: Prepared Foods Facility.
Awards of Honor
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Laurel, MS: Feed Mill.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Palestine, TX: Hatchery.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms St. Pauls, NC: Hatchery.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Jack, AL: Fresh Processing Facility.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Union Springs, AL: Fresh Processing Facility.
Awards of Merit
• Wayne Farms Elkin, NC: Hatchery.
• Wayne Farms Danville, AR: Fresh Processing Facility.
• Wayne-Sanderson Farms Palestine, TX: Fresh Processing Facility.
