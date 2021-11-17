Over the last few years, The Moultrie Observer has started publishing toy, food and fund-raising drives as we’re made aware of them. Here are ones we know about so far this year:
• The Dollar General store on First Avenue Southeast near Veterans Parkway is collecting jackets, coats and other winter clothing through Dec. 15. Both new and used coats will be accepted. Store staff will use the following week to clean used garments, then the donations will be given away at an event on Dec. 23.
• The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is holding its annual Coats for Kids drive Oct. 30 through Dec. 4. Drop-off boxes are located at Carriage Cleaners, Modern Cleaners and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, 1020 Fourth St. S.W. For more information or to have a coat picked up, please contact Keith Brown at (229) 616-4211.
• Lasseter Tractor Company is hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive at all of its locations. Bring canned goods and other non-perishable items to your local Lasseter Tractor, and they’ll be donated to a local shelter.
• The criminal justice program at Southern Regional Technical College’s Moultrie campus is collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals for children who are victims of crime. The drive began Oct. 18 and will continue through Nov. 30. The toys must be new and at least 10 inches tall. Collection boxes are located throughout all SRTC-Moultrie locations.
Add your organization’s holiday project by calling (229) 985-4545 or emailing kevin.hall@gaflnews.com.
