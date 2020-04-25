MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has given two South Georgia tornadoes preliminary ratings of EF-1.
In a report posted to the website of the NWS’s Tallahassee office Saturday, the agency said one tornado moved through and east of Pelham in Mitchell County around noon Thursday.
A second tornado formed south of Moultrie around 12:30 p.m. and moved eastward to hit Adel a little after 1 p.m. then ended north of Lakeland in Lanier County.
An EF-1 is the second-lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which rates the damage done by a tornado. An EF-1 rating indicates moderate damage to structures and vegetation, and it generally correlates to wind speeds of 86-110 miles an hour.
On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp led other state leaders on a tour of damage in Pelham and Adel.
“This isn’t the first time we had to deal with tornadoes this year,” Kemp said during his Adel stop. “We had a very bad one that was truly devastating with a lot of loss of life on Easter Sunday and then on into that Monday.
“Thankfully the damage we’ve seen here in Cook County and over in Pelham – while the damage has been significant – has brought very few minor injuries and no fatalities,” the governor said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed on that, and certainly keeping everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate the mayor, the commissioners, and all the law enforcement’s efforts here on the ground.”
Commissioner Mark Williams from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources sent chainsaw teams out to assess and tackle the damage, many of whom were present as the governor toured the area.
“We’re very thankful for the quick state response as well as the private sector folks,” said Kemp. “We’ve got a lot of power company employees out here trying to get the lines back up and get the power back on. We’re just glad that we don’t have any fatalities.”
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson spoke about the possibility of aid for the affected areas.
“That’s one reason why we like to get on the ground and see the damage for ourselves,” Bryson said. “We have to get our teams from GEM and Homeland Security on the ground so that we can help and have a visual of what we are assessing. We’re working with the local governments and doing assessments now. And as we document the damages here, we’ll reach out to FEMA and ask for joint assessment with them and we’ll make that process move as quickly as we can. and in the interim, even if we don’t receive federal assistance, we’ll be working with a lot of private partners and volunteer groups to come in and assist us.”
On its website, the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office reported 10 events in Colquitt County connected with Thursday’s storm, along with many others from throughout the office’s coverage area:
• 12:24 p.m.: A tornado was reported near Hamilton Elementary School and seen to cross Highway 111.
• 12:24 p.m.: Damage to structures near the Hamilton School area.
• 12:32 p.m.: Trees and power lines down on Highway 319 near Twin Lakes.
• 12:37 p.m.: Several houses were destroyed at McMullen Road and Stripling Road from a possible tornado.
• 12:37 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines were down on Highway 133. Roof damage to several structures may have been caused by a tornado.
• 12:39 p.m.: A spotter reported a tornado near Spence Field.
• 12:43 p.m.: The weather station at the Sunbelt Ag Expo measured a wind gust of 65 mph.
• 12:44 p.m.: Several structures received major damage on Buck Creek Church Road from a possible tornado.
• 12:44 p.m.: A possible tornado was reported near Buck Creek Church Road.
• 12:48 p.m.: A spotter reported a tornado a mile southwest of Ellenton.
Local residents and emergency responders reported many other locations with damage that are not listed on the NWS’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.