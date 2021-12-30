MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County lies within an area of marginal risk for severe weather today, according to information forwarded by Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox.
Cox emailed The Observer this morning with a prediction from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. That prediction said a marginal risk of severe weather is in place for much of the Tri-State region north and west of the Florida Big Bend.
“Strong to damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado are the main threats,” the forecast said. “Threat timing will exist from later this morning through early evening hours.”
Marginal risk is the least serious of the NWS’s five-point scale.
The forecast also raised the possibility of severe weather on Sunday.
“A strong cold front is projected to sweep through the region Sunday,” it said. “Although there remains uncertainty in timing/strength of the system, there is a threat for severe weather including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes associated with a squall line.”
