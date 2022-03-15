MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service is warning of possible severe weather here Wednesday.
A briefing from the NWS’s Tallahassee office, released this morning, said thunderstorms are possible today throughout Southwest Georgia, southeastern Alabama and northwestern Florida, but the only expectation of severe weather is along the Florida coast.
That’s not the situation on Wednesday, when almost all of South Georgia is considered at marginal risk for severe weather. Marginal is the lowest of the weather service’s five-point scale.
“An upper level low moving into the area over the next two days will bring increasing chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms,” the weather service briefing said. “Stronger storms could be severe this afternoon, but this threat will be confined primarily to the coastal areas of Florida counties. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday afternoon and a few strong storms can't be ruled out. Any severe storms could contain hail and/or strong/damaging winds. A brief tornado can't be ruled out the next two days, but the tornado threat generally remains low.”
Heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding.
“Lastly, late this week, there is a chance for another round of severe storms across the area on Friday,” the NWS warned. “For now, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area in a slight risk for severe weather. We'll have more information on this threat through the week.”
