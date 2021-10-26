MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service is cautioning residents across South Georgia about the possibility of severe weather Thursday, perhaps even before daybreak.
“A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to push across the area from west to east early Thursday morning (pre-dawn) through Thursday afternoon,” said an email from the NWS office in Tallahassee, Florida. “Damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes will be possible with the best chances for severe weather near the coast and across areas further east. Breezy winds are also expected both ahead of and in the wake of these storms as a strong cold front pushes through the region. Breezy onshore winds ahead of the front could create some minor coastal flooding concerns, particularly for Apalachee Bay. Rough marine conditions and dangerous rip currents are also expected.”
The email included a map that showed much of Southwest Georgia, including Colquitt County, in an area of marginal risk. Marginal is the second-lowest risk category the National Weather Service uses. Less risk is expected farther west, but areas of north-eastern Florida are in a higher risk category.
