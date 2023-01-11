MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service is warning of potentially severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
In an email Wednesday morning, the NWS’s Tallahassee office said there is a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms mostly along and north of a line from Dothan, Ala., to Leesburg, Ga. The rest of southwest Georgia is in an area of marginal risk (level 1 of 5).
Damaging winds are the main threat, the email said, and there is a small chance of a tornado in the northernmost parts of the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.