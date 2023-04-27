MOULTRIE — Meteorologists expect thunderstorms that may be severe starting today and continuing in waves through the weekend.
In an email to The Observer this morning, the National Weather Service's Tallahassee office said a large complex of showers and storms is forecast to develop near the Florida Panhandle later this morning or around midday before moving northeastward through the area through the early afternoon.
Another, more organized line of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to push into the area from the west in the early to mid afternoon and continue moving eastward into the evening, the email said.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with all activity today, the NWS said; tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are possible. The weather service has forecast a slight risk of severe weather (the second-lowest of a five-level scale of risk).
Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop early in the morning Friday near the coast and offshore and gradually move into Florida's Big Bend in the morning, the NWS said. Additional storms could develop in southwest Georgia along the cold front.
Primary threats on Friday include locally damaging wind gusts, some hail, a brief tornado, and heavy rainfall. The NWS predicted a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather on Friday.
A stronger system will move across the area through the day Saturday with possibly a couple rounds of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall, the NWS said. Uncertainty is a bit higher with this system. The NWS predicted a marginal risk of severe weather but a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday.
"Through the weekend, rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with localized totals of 8 inches or more are expected," the NWS said. "Localized flash flooding is possible."
A graphic that accompanied the NWS email showed Moultrie likely to get 3-4 inches of rain between today and Monday morning with some parts of Colquitt County likely to get 4-6 inches.
The National Weather Service's Tallahassee office has been issuing severe weather briefings like the one released Thursday almost weekly since mid-November. Some of those alerts came to fruition, including a tornado that wrecked Mobley Gin near Doerun in December, while in other cases Moultrie didn't even get rain from the forecast storms.
Colquitt County officials urged local residents to sign up for the CodeRED alert system so the county can notify them of severe weather alerts. Enroll your contact information, including cell phone number, text and email addresses at colquittcountyga.gov or the CodeRED website at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A. Mobile users can also text the keyword “PACKERS” to 99411 to access a mobile friendly webpage for enrollment.
No resident should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database, the county said.
