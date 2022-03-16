MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association along with Colquitt County 4-H and the FFA recently held their annual Cow Show at the County Agricultural Complex
This year, senior Brock Weaver took home both the Grand Champion Steer award as well as first place in the Senior Showcase.
“It’s not a bad way to end things off,” Weaver said in an interview following his win.
Luke Mobley was named both the grand and reserve champion in the Heifer category while also being named the reserve champion for the Steer category.
“You just go out and try to do the best and hope the judge likes what he sees,” Mobley said.
This year’s Georgia Metals Good Attitude award was given to Wyatt Thompson.
“(Thompson) has been showing livestock for many years and it's a true family affair for him and his parents… When at livestock shows he is willing to help anyone. He is all hands on deck when it comes to loading and unloading not only his equipment but the county as well,” event MC Greta Collins announced.
This year featured for the first time a youth Record Book competition, a project done through the schools that tasks students with the record keeping of an animal project. This year’s winners were Jessie Ann Blair and Christie Deariso in first and second place, respectively.
This year’s cattle judge was Chris Hall of Wilburton, Oklahoma. He is currently the coach of the Eastern Oklahoma State College Livestock Judging team as well as the manager of the school’s 4,000 acre farm.
“I’m looking forward to meeting all the kids and seeing what they have to offer,” Hall said in an interview at the beginning of the event. “I’ve heard good things about Colquitt County.”
Along with Weaver, Harrison Powell won first in the Intermediate Showmanship competition that preceded the regular show and Iverson Powell won first in the Junior Showmanship competition.
Class winners were:
- Torres Ferguson
- Wyatt Thompson
- Luke Mobley
- Harrison Powell
- Thomas Rowell
- Iverson Powell
- Brock Weaver
