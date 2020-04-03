MOULTRIE, Ga. -- An automobile crash sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday and set the scene for a second accident ten minutes later.
Jeffrey Leo Heil, 67, a King’s Mountain, North Carolina resident, was traveling south on Ellenton Omega Road at Georgia Highway 37. Failing to stop at the stop sign, Heil traveled across the highway and struck a power pole before coming to rest on the south shoulder of the highway.
Heil’s vehicle received disabling damage as a result.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Tyler Edgar’s report noted that Heil disregarded a traffic control, but the trooper did not cite him.
Heil was suspected of having a possible injury and was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center by EMS. He was treated and later released, a hospital spokeswoman said on Friday.
The state patrol estimated the crash happened at 11:07 a.m. At 11:17 a.m., Orlando, Florida, resident Wade Michael Schaeffer, 21, found himself in a wreck blamed on the prior one.
As the power pole was struck, it fell and its power lines had subsequently fallen on the highway as well.
Schaeffer was traveling west on Georgia Highway 37 near Ellenton-Omega Road when he ran over the power lines. He attempted to avoid them but was unable to, the report read. The power lines struck the left rear of his vehicle.
Schaeffer wasn’t injured by the accident, but his vehicle was found with minor damage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.