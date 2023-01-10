MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recently shared an event schedule for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations this weekend.
The celebration will kick off Friday with a Skate Night at Freckles Skate Center, 2724 First Ave. S.E. The Colquitt County NAACP will sponsor admission for the first 50 kids, in grades pre-k through 12.
The NAACP will host a canned food drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Piggly Wiggly, 1209 First Ave. S.E. Anyone interested in the drive should contact Shelia Hill at 229-529-5057 for more information.
In 2021, the food drive collected approximately 1,000 pounds of food and took up almost $400 in donations, according to an article from The Observer.
A “Paint & Pour” event will follow the food drive at 6 p.m. and be held at The Arts Center, located on 401 Seventh Ave. S.W. This event will be an evening of candle-creating and portrait painting. Space is limited and attendees must pay a $20 admission fee. Paint and candle supplies will be provided and attendees will be served light refreshments. Interested attendees should contact Stacey Davenport at 229-456-9627 to purchase tickets.
The Colquitt County NAACP and the Colquitt County Interdenominational Christian Alliance will host a worship service Sunday to commemorate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The service will start at 6 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Second St. N.W. Pastor Ronnie Brinson of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Sparks will be the keynote speaker. Tevores Sumlin can be contacted at 229-921-2442 to answer questions about this event.
The branch wants community members to “Start Your Monday off the Right Way!” while they serve free breakfast at the 50 Yard Line, located on 203 W. Central Ave. Breakfast plates will be given from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.
Union Missionary Baptist Church will also be the site of the Moultrie Women's Federated Club's annual MLK program at 11 a.m. Monday. This year’s theme is “Recommit to the Dream while Guiding Generation Z,” and Minister Fonda Strong Thompson of Albany is the keynote speaker.
During the program the Moultrie Women’s Federated Club will present the 2023 Community Service award to the Rev. Cornelius L. Ponder III. Patricia Merritt and Ossie Wilson will be honored with the 2023 Distinguished Service award as well. For any questions about the program, please call 229-456-2070.
The Colquitt County NAACP has planned a major “Culminating Celebration” in the Colquitt County Square for MLK Jr. Day on Monday. The celebration will have free food, activities, games and live performances from local artists. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
If you cannot attend the full Monday celebration, consider attending the MLK Day Parade scheduled for 2 p.m. The parade’s theme is “A Powerful Mass Accelerates Change,” and the Colquitt County NAACP branch’s longest-serving members, Outgoing President Isabella Brooks and Treasurer Velma Thomas will be this year’s Grand Marshals.
Brooks and Thomas were honored at the association's 49th annual Freedom Fund Banquet last month. Anyone interested in participating in the parade should contact Felicia Carr at 229-921-1689.
