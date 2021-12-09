PARROTT [mdash] Madge Mobley Wilson, 94, of Parrott, GA, formerly of Moultrie, GA, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church of Albany, GA. Rev. James Bullion will officiate;…