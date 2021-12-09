MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Wellspring Medical Spa & Aesthetics located at 419 South Main Street in Moultrie, Georgia.
The business is a full-service medical spa and is owned by Dr. Matthew and Rebecca Graham and Bryan and Rachel Howell, NP.
You can call Wellspring Medical Spa & Aesthetics for further information or to make an appointment at 229-516-5574. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Wellspring Medical Spa & Aesthetics Thomasville or their website at www.wellspringthomasville.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Dr. Matthew and Rebecca Graham and Rachel Howell, NP, along with Wellspring staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
