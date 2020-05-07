MOULTRIE, Ga. – Wesley Lewis was first elected Colquitt County’s probate judge in 2004. He’s running for re-election this year with opposition.
Born and raised in Colquitt County, Lewis is the son of Roger and Margaret Lewis. A 1988 graduate of Colquitt County High, he graduated from the University of Georgia in 1992 with a degree in history, and he received a law degree from Wake Forest University in 1995.
“After passing the Georgia bar exam, I was lucky enough to marry my hometown sweetheart, the former Beth Tucker when we both worked in the Savannah area from 1995 to 1998,” Lewis said. “We returned to Moultrie in 1998 where I worked as an assistant district attorney and Beth worked as a speech-language pathologist in the Colquitt County School System.”
He practiced law with Moore, Tyndall and Castellow until becoming probate judge.
“As probate judge, I have handled thousands of estate, guardianship, and mental orders to apprehend and commitment matters,” he said. “I have also been involved with the district and state council of probate judges. I am the past president of the Southwest Georgia District Probate Judges and past member of the state Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia Training Council and Executive Committee. I have also served on the Georgia Supreme Court Commission on Interpreters.”
Lewis is a member of First United Methodist Church, the Moultrie Kiwanis Club and the Colquitt County Men’s Chorus. He and his wife have three children, Mary Margaret, Tucker and Sam.
“I think what qualifies me most for the job of probate judge is my proven legal experience,” he said. “There are not many counties our size that have a licensed attorney as probate judge, so that gives our county an advantage over other counties.
“Also, I feel like in over 15 years I have gained valuable experience in handling estate, guardianship and mental health matters,” he said. “These are very complex laws. I have the education, training and experience to interpret and apply these laws. But more than that, I feel like I have the personality for the job. I try to make any stranger I meet a friend. My staff and I try to greet anyone who comes to the probate court with a friendly smile and positive attitude”
If re-elected, Lewis said that he would continue to offer the same professional service to the citizens of this county that he has always tried to offer from the first day he arrived on the job.
“I am here to help. I am here to serve,” he said. “As a judge, I always strive to be fair and impartial, and to seek justice in all cases. Whether it be to probate a will, apply for a marriage license or weapons carry license, or just to ask a question, I have one simple rule for me and my staff to follow, and that is to treat anyone who comes into the probate court regardless of who they are, with dignity, fairness and respect. If re-elected, I would follow these same principles.”
