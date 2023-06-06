The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for West Coast Vegan Grill, located in Colquitt County. The business is a vegan restaurant with a West Coast vibe, owned by Debra Howard. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can reach them by calling 229-616-8909. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Debra Howard with staff, community members, chamber directors and Ambassadors.