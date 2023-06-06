MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for West Coast Vegan Grill, located in Colquitt County. The business is a vegan restaurant with a West Coast vibe, owned by Debra Howard. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can reach them by calling 229-616-8909. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Debra Howard with staff, community members, chamber directors and Ambassadors.
West Coast Vegan Grill opens in Moultrie
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple shot in parked car near downtown Moultrie
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church remembers the Rev. Alfred Jones
- Manhunt underway in Brooks County, sheriff says lock doors
- PCOM South Georgia students awarded for academic, civic excellence
- UPDATED - FLOWERS: Experience 13 State Parks this summer within a day’s drive of Colquitt County
- Colquitt County High School's inaugural Lady Packer flag football team prepares for season
- Deputies: Woman stabbed while trying to stop altercation
- Kirkland has ‘pretty incredible’ start to baseball coaching career
- Two injured when car goes airborne in Georgia
- Students hone STEAM skills at Camp Invention
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.