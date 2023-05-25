TIFTON — The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District, a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the area’s natural resources, has selected Jacey Wetherington of Colquitt County as the District Winner for their Essay Scholarship Contest.
This year's contest theme was “One Water,” according to a press release from the district.
"Education is a critical element of the conservation effort at the local, state and national levels," the press release said. "Educating young people about the benefits of conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of America’s natural resources."
Wetherington is a senior at Colquitt County High School and resides in Colquitt County near Lenox. She will receive a $2,500 scholarship to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs in Ben Hill, Brooks, Colquitt, Crisp, Irwin, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.gacd.us/middlesouthgeorgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.