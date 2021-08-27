MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its first updated branding in over a decade Friday.
The unveiling was hosted on the chamber’s lawn and was introduced by Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis. The new logo features an “indiscernible leaf” to represent Colquitt County’s major agricultural impact on the state of Georgia, Willis said in an interview after the event.
“The motto ‘Where Life Grows,’ can be used by any entity in our community. It is a cohesive message that any representative can resonate throughout the community,” said Connie Fritz, Director of the Colquitt County Arts Center and incoming Chamber of Commerce Board chair during the event.
Fritz gave other examples of how the branding can be personalized to fit any representative of Colquitt County such as the chamber’s motto, “Where Business Grows,” or the Arts Center’s, “Where Creativity Grows.”
Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority Strategic Planning Committee Chair Dan Jeter stated that the brand will help capture the eyes and ears of tourists, businesses and individuals.
“You only have one chance to stand out and make an impression… We understand what makes Colquitt County a desirable place to live and do business. We need others to understand that as well,” Jeter stated in his speech.
Archway Partnership of Colquitt County Chair Chip Blalock was last to speak, emphasizing the combined effort from multiple people in the community.
“The chamber’s partnership with the Carl Vinson Institute and Archway has established these words and images that catch others from afar,” said Blalock, director of the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition.
The chamber’s new sign, which is on display on its lawn, was officially unveiled by Katie Jenkins, Chamber Tourism Committee chair, signifying the beginning of the new rebranding.
The rebranding had been an almost-two-year-long project, according to Willis. The chamber had first involved the University of Georgia Archway Partnership in an effort to establish the branding and its use. It was realized that the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government could assist in creating an overall image and establish what the branding needed to do for the community.
“We started asking, ‘who needs to be at the table,’” Willis said in an interview after the unveiling. “We reached out to all the municipalities in Colquitt County and approached their city councils so they can understand what we’re doing and get their input on the brand.”
The Carl Vinson Institute along with the Archway Partnership began to hold meetings, both online and in-person throughout the COVID pandemic, conducted surveys, held community meetings and contacted other entities outside of Colquitt County to get different perspectives in the community.
“There was a consensus that we needed to share good news about the community. Not just Moultrie, but our surrounding municipalities and streamline our communicative process. We started talking and the idea evolved into ‘how do other people see our community,’” said Sarah Adams, Colquitt County liaison to the Archway Partnership.
Archway reached out to The Vinson Institute, who created the branding that is seen today. Part of their staff is dedicated to branding and design, according to Adams.
The chamber will be continuing to roll out more from the rebranding in the coming months.
“There is still much more that needs to be purchased and put in place. We’re very excited about getting this project out into the public but there’s more work to be done,” said Willis.
If you have any questions on how you can get involved with the rebranding, you can contact the chamber on Facebook or at 229-985-2131.
