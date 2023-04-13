TIFTON, Ga. — Gracie White, a biology major from Moultrie, was recognized as the top student in Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College's School of Arts and Sciences.
White currently serves as president of the Advancing Towards Occupations in Medicine (ATOMS) at ABAC, is a collegiate and high school pre-med mentoring leader, a member of the TriBeta Biological Honors Society, and participant in ABAC’s Honors Program. For the past two summers, she did job shadowing internships at Colquitt Regional Medical Center for a total of 330 shadowing hours. She also works in ABAC’s Tutoring Center 10 hours weekly, assisting students in biology, chemistry, and writing courses. Over spring break and during the summer of 2022, she volunteered on mission trips to Jamaica, Cyprus, and Turkey; and closer to home, Called to Care. She currently volunteers three hours each week at the Pregnancy Care Center of Tifton and has also been involved with projects such as Habitat for Humanity and Adopt-a-Mile.
White was recognized during ABAC's annual Academic Recognition Ceremony held Wednesday.
The top award, the J.G. Woodroof Scholar Award, went to Karli Williams, a biology major from Hazlehurst.
Williams has maintained a 4.0 grade point average while also playing softball for ABAC. She has received numerous awards while at the college, serves as the Pre-Vet Club president, and works as a peer tutor in Academic Support. She also completed an internship at the University of Georgia Tifton Veterinary Diagnostic & Investigational Laboratory and presented her research project on Johne’s Disease.
In addition to White, three other students were recognized as the best in their respective schools:
• Jessica Garrason, an agricultural education major from Ludowici, was named the top student from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
• Brittany Johnson, a nursing major from Tifton, won the award for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
• Clara Wiley, a business major from Irwinville, won the award from the Stafford School of Business.
“These students are considered our top students and are sure to become model citizens in their communities and serve as leaders in their professions,” said Dr. Amy Warren, ABAC’s Director of Assessment. “ABAC Students of Distinction are chosen by faculty through a competitive process from the current list of Superior Honor and Distinguished Honor students. Many factors are considered during this selection, including involvement in engaged learning activities, active participation on campus in clubs and school/college activities, service to the community, leadership among peers, and strong interpersonal skills.”
