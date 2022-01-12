MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Whitney Smith - State Farm located at 129 First Street S.E. in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Whitney Smith, a Moultrie native, is the owner-agent. The business is an insurance agency that specializes in home, auto, life, and health as well as financial services. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or after hours by appointment.
You can reach Whitney Smith - State Farm by calling 229-985-1936 or visit their website at www.whitneysmithsf.com. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as @Whitney Smith - State Farm Agent.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner/agent Whitney Smith along with her family, State Farm employees, community friends and chamber Ambassadors and staff.
