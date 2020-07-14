COOLIDGE, Ga. — The ideas keep flowing for Coolidge inventor Billy Willeby.
Willeby — whose biggest success has been the Boll Saver, a device that will let farmers harvest more of their cotton crop — has built a model of the Peanut Saver, which aims to do the same thing for peanut growers.
The model is made of a cardboard box and garden hose, but it’s intended to show the layout of the device.
In a nutshell — pun intended — the Peanut Saver is a trough on the back of a peanut harvester that catches nuts that fall off the stalks during harvest. Compressed air is blown through the trough, both routing the peanuts back into the harvester and creating suction that will lift nuts still on the ground into the harvester.
Willeby predicts the device will save $5 to $25 worth of peanuts per acre, depending on the field’s yield.
He says he has a partner who’s helping him shop the idea around to manufacturers.
Other projects occupying Willeby’s time are a device that can be pulled behind a cotton harvester that will plow cotton stalks under while harvesting the bolls, a telescoping trailer that can hold seven rolls of hay, and a peanut picker that he claims is faster than current models with fewer moving parts.
Willeby said he’s created 70 inventions, but the Boll Saver is the only one he’s gone to the trouble to get a patent for. It went into limited production in 2012.
