MOULTRIE, Ga. — Increases in cases of COVID-19 in two schools have prompted the Colquitt County School System to shift them to an alternative schedule to try to cut down on transmission.
In a Zoom call with local leaders Wednesday, School Superintendent Ben Wiggins announced that of the system’s 14 schools, 12 were doing fine as far as COVID cases go, but he said Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High are struggling.
Beginning Monday, those two schools will operate on an A/B Hybrid Instructional Plan, Wiggins said, which means students will be split into two groups alphabetically. Those with last names that start with the letters A-K are on Team A, and those whose last names start with L-Z are on Team B. One team will receive regular instruction while the other completes assigned work from home through Google Classroom, and the next day they’ll switch.
“Basically, we’ll only be allowing half the students to come on one day, and half on the next,” he said.
After-school activities will continue. Wiggins said parents will have to arrange transportation for their student if he or she has an after-school activity on a day they’re not supposed to be at school.
“They can’t be on campus if it isn’t their day, during the school day,” he said.
Except for that, school transportation will run as normal.
The plan also includes a way students can get breakfasts and lunches on the days they’re in school to take home for the days they’re not.
The A/B schedule will continue through Sept. 10, but the school system will re-evaluate after Labor Day, Sept. 6, which is a school holiday.
The system did not release COVID case numbers by school. The most recent weekly update, dated Aug. 20, showed 167 students and 23 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the system (out of 9,024 students and 1,388 staff). Last year the system released the number of students and staff under quarantine, but this year’s report doesn’t include that information.
Angela Hobby, the school system’s director of communications, said the split scheduling was not a reaction to an overwhelming outbreak but an attempt to get in front of cases before they get that bad.
“We’re trying to be proactive before it does get out of hand,” Hobby said.
The school system gave greater details to parents of Williams and Gray students through the messaging app Remind, Wiggins said. Other parents in the system were sent an explanatory letter from Wiggins, which was also sent to The Moultrie Observer.
“I am happy to report that our elementary schools and high school are holding steady,” Wiggins said in the letter, “and we feel safe in continuing in-person instruction at this time.”
He explained the school system has a plan to isolate elementary school classes if case numbers get too high there, and CCHS would follow a hybrid schedule like Williams and Gray are doing if it becomes necessary.
“We hope that this will be a very temporary shift in instruction and that we will return to full in-person instruction,” the letter concludes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.