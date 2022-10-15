MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Tayler Williams, center, was named Colquitt County High School's Homecoming Queen at halftime of Friday night's football game. Her escort was her father, Felton Williams, at right. With them are CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis and Whitley Bozeman.
Williams named Homecoming Queen
