MOULTRIE, Ga. — Williams Tabernacle CME Church will observe its annual Founders’ Day virtually at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
The speaker for this occasion will be the Rev. Bernard Jackson. He recognized his calling into the ministry at the age of 17 and was licensed a local preacher by the late Presiding Elder William R. Johnson Jr. He was ordained an elder in full connection in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at the 22nd session of the Southern California Regional Annual Conference under the hands of Bishop Henry Williamson Sr.
Jackson served as an associate minister at the Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Church in August, Georgia, under pastoral leadership of the Rev. Dr. Paul Gardner Sr. From December 2006 to July 2010, he served the Historic Holsey Memorial Christian Episcopal Church in Sparta, Georgia. Presently, he serves as senior pastor of the Phillips Temple CME Church 9th Episcopal District, Los Angeles, California.
Jackson is a graduate of Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, where he finished Magna Cum Laude, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History with a minor in Religion.
“He has been the recipient of countless accolades,” a press release from Williams Tabernacle said. “He is a revolutionary spiritual leader, life coach, motivational speaker and rising voice of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. He was the recipient of the 2015 Pastor of the Year Award from the Ninth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Church. Currently, he is the Ninth Episcopal District Director of One Church-One School. He is a member of Global United Fellowship and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He has tremendous passion for God’s Word and has dedicated his life to encouraging the people of God.”
In December 1870, the organizing General Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church set up a separate and independent church for its Colored members, Williams Tabernacle said. It was understood that if the Colored members were to have a church that was historically, constitutionally, and ecclesiastically Methodist, it had to be done within the framework of the Methodist system. Setting up the Colored members into an independent Methodist body therefore, required authorization and directions from the General Conference.
It took four years to move from an idea to a reality. It began with the General Conference of 1866. Just 22 years later, in 1888, with people migrating from different places seeking jobs and housing in Moultrie, and having a desire for a house of worship , the Colored Methodist Episcopal Church was established in Moultrie. On May 17, 1954 the name “Colored” was changed to “Christian.”
Graham Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church was organized in a small house on Fifth Street Southeast within one block of the former Health Department and Moultrie Plaza. This church was named for the Rev. J. E. Graham, presiding elder of what was then known as the Hawkinsville District.
As the Black population of Moultrie increased, the church grew in membership and the need for expansion became apparent. A survey indicated that most of Graham Chapel’s members lived in the northwest section of Moultrie; therefore, the present site was selected. In the present location, the name was changed from Graham Chapel to Williams Tabernacle in honor of the late Bishop Robert S. Williams. The structure was completed under the leadership of the Rev. M.A. Davis, who became the pastor in 1916. The church was renovated in 1949, and the annex was built under the leadership of the late Rev. Maceo Pettigrew in 1952. In 1982, the annex was renamed the Thomas W. Lee Fellowship Hall.
“Williams Tabernacle has been a church on the move,” the church’s press release said. “Many outstanding programs were created and/or implemented including The Annual Mammoth Tea, The Harvest Festival, Senior Day, the Boy Scout Program, The Cub Scout Program, the Black History Program, Founders’ Day/Church Anniversary, Women’s Day, Men’s Day, Children’s Day, Choir Anniversary, Usher Board Anniversary, Old Fashion Day, Laymen’s Day, Vacation Bible School, The Homework Hour, The Summer Enrichment Program, and the Christian Youth Academy.
The pastor, officers, and members of Williams Tabernacle look forward to seeing your face or hearing your voice. Join us via the two internet mediums: “Zoom” Meeting ID: 823 3651 4069 Passcode: 164275 or “Dial In” Teleconference Number (712) 432-1500 Access Code 115380 (hashtag) #
The Rev. Dr. Robert L. Lewis is pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.