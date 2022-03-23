MOULTRIE, Ga. - A paraprofessional and coach at Willie J. Williams Middle School was arrested Wednesday on charges of child molestation.
Nicholas Edge, 45, of Moultrie was arrested by authorities of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at his home on Twin Lakes Drive Wednesday morning. He faces charges of cruelty to children in the first degree, sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to a press release from Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg of the GBI.
“The GBI is investigating the alleged child molestation of a juvenile that happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event,” the release stated.
The incident in which Edge has been charged occurred “a couple weeks ago,” according to CCSO investigator Chris Robinson, who headed the CCSO’s side of the investigation.
“We had received a complaint from one of the parents of the victim,” Robinson said in an interview Wednesday. “There were allegations of sexual misconduct by a teacher of one of the athletes on a team at Willie J.”
Robinson stated that only one victim has been identified but the investigation is ongoing. The GBI release states that “there are additional incidents being investigated involving the same victim that Edge has not been charged with at this time.”
Edge has been para-pro with the Colquitt County School District since November of 2011, according to Angela Hobby, CCSD chief communications officer.
The GBI release said he is also currently serving as the track and basketball coach.
Hobby was unable to comment further on Edge’s history or if he has had any prior complaints levied against him.
The school system released a statement to the community Wednesday afternoon.
“We were made aware of the allegations on March 22 and immediately began working with local law enforcement, the Department of Family and Children Services and our Human Resources Department,” the school district said. “As this has been and continues to be an active police investigation handled by the GBI, we cannot share many details. This type of alleged behavior between a school employee and a student is unacceptable… We are working hard to maintain a school culture that focuses on our students, their success and well-being, and this type of behavior by an adult in our building will not be tolerated.”
The school system also “encourages all students, employees and the community to always be vigilant” and report concerns that affect children and adults’ safety.
The school district also encourages the use of their Anonymous Alerts mobile and desktop application to report concerns. The GBI encourages anyone with information to contact its Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-8477, downloading their mobile app See Something, Send Something or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tip-online.
