MOULTRIE, Ga. — Willie J. Williams Middle School is under lockdown following an automobile accident a few minutes ago about a block away.
The accident involved two vehicles, but one of the vehicles left the scene, Moultrie police said. Officers set up a perimeter to try to locate it but have not yet.
Police said when they notified the school, school officials initiated the lockdown.
"A remind 101 text notification was sent out to the parents and guardians of students at Willie J. Williams and Stringfellow Elementary notifying them of the lockdown," Colquitt County chief communications officer Angela Hobby said. "The lockdown was lifted minutes later following advisement from law enforcement."
Authorities did say that nobody was injured in the accident.
There's no further information about the accident at this time but no students, faculty or school facilities appear to have been involved.
