MOULTRIE, Ga. — Each year Willie J. Williams Middle School collects pet supplies and money to donate to the Humane Society of Moultrie-Colquitt County. The staff and students participate by bringing in items or giving money. The school said this has been an exceptional year for the Christmas Drive thanks to the staff and students at Willie J. Williams. From left are Glenda Howard, Humane Society Director Drew Durham and Tammy Middlebrooks.
