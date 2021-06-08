James (Jim) Horne, principal of Willie J. Williams Middle School, presented a check to Drew Durham, the director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, for $3,100. The Springtime Humane Society Drive is a yearly event at WJW. From left are Sandra Saunders, Glenda Howard, James (Jim) Horne, Drew Durham, Jodi Beth Stuckey, and Tammy Middlebrooks.