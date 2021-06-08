MOULTRIE, Ga. — James (Jim) Horne, principal of Willie J. Williams Middle School, presented a check to Drew Durham, the director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, for $3,100. The Springtime Humane Society Drive is a yearly event at WJW. From left are Sandra Saunders, Glenda Howard, James (Jim) Horne, Drew Durham, Jodi Beth Stuckey, and Tammy Middlebrooks.
Willie J. Williams Middle School donates to Humane Society
MOULTRIE, GA. - Sybil Doris Pope Summerlin, 71, of Moultrie, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
FUNSTON [mdash] Ella Mae Morse, 98, of Funston died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Magnolia Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Charlotte Elease Hood Lovell, 74, of Moultrie, died Wednesday, June 2, 20201 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] William Jackson Hancock, 85, of Moultrie, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Baker Funeral Home
