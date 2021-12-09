MOULTRIE, Ga. — Kurt White’s family attended a school-wide memorial and tree planting ceremony in his honor Dec. 3 at Willie J. Williams Middle School.
The 13-year-old died following an ATV accident Nov. 19 on Kilgore Rod.
Students wore camouflage in his memory on Thursday, Dec. 2. They also raised money to help with funeral expenses.
Williams Middle School planted a tree in front of the school in White's honor. The tree will have a “tree charm” with a dedication to him on it, school officials said.
