MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) announced their newest Georgia Certified Chamber Executives at the 2021 Executive Leadership Conference held earlier this month at the Jekyll Island Club Resort in Jekyll Island, GA.
Tommie Beth Willis, president and CEO, of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, was among six people who received the Georgia Certified Chamber Executive designation.
“I am thankful for the professional development opportunities offered by GACCE,” Willis said. “My goal is to continue to grow and gain knowledge so that I can better serve our Chamber members and the citizens of Colquitt County.”
As a member of the GACCE State Board of Directors, Willis represents Region 10. She joined the chamber staff in October 2014 as vice president of marketing and tourism, moved to the interim president position in April 2016 and transitioned to president and CEO in January 2017.
In 1993, the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives began looking at ways to enhance public awareness and credibility of the Chamber of Commerce profession. One of the items selected to accomplish this was the establishment of a designation that exemplifies excellence and professionalism of Georgia’s chamber executives, according to a press release from the organization. This designation would be based upon experience, service to GACCE, training/continuing education and personal achievement. The Georgia Certified Chamber Executivewas created to strengthen career development, provide an opportunity for personal recognition, and measure individual progress.
The process for those chamber executives wishing to achieve this designation include completing the GCCE application and providing supporting documentation, writing a 250-word essay describing their views on their performance as a chamber executive, and providing letters of recommendation from a Past Chamber Chair and three GACCE peers. The application and supporting material are then reviewed by a panel of judges.
GACCE has a total of 22 current chamber executives who have achieved this designation.
In addition to Willis, this year’s recipients included: Aura Lee Durham, Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce; Joseph Henning, Henry County Chamber of Commerce; Beth Morrison, Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce; Julie Paysen, Toccoa-Stephens County Chamber of Commerce; and Sara Ray, Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
