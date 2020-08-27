MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce announced recently that President Tommie Beth Willis will serve on the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (GACCE) 2020-2021 Board of Directors.
The GACCE has a long and distinguished history of serving chamber professionals in the state of Georgia, the Moultrie chamber said in a press release about Willis’s appointment. The group provides its members with exceptional services in the areas of professional development, information and networking opportunities.
“We are proud to have Tommie Beth Willis represent our local chamber along with Region 10 on the GACCE board,” said Tim Powers, 2020 chairman of the local chamber’s board of directors.
The membership of GACCE consists of Chamber of Commerce executives and staff, as well as those members of business and community organizations who are directly interested in or allied with the Chamber of Commerce work in Georgia, the press release said. GACCE currently has 150 chambers as members.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce is the voice of the business community, a leader among community partners and an advocate for the best quality of life, the press release said.
