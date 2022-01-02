URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 1002 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022 ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161- 031500- /O.EXA.KTAE.WI.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-220103T1500Z/ Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton- Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf- Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty- Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-Quitman-Clay- Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin- Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole- Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier- Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon, Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell, Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland, Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette, Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge, Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs, Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia, New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads, Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport, Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville, Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads, Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown, Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry, Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly, Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy, Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee, Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires, Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes, Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco, Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake, Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel, Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction, Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville, Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines, Jonesboro, Old Town, Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill, Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington, Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg, Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel, Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing, Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker, Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella, Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth, Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill, Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood, Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely, Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford, Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P, Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee, Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn, Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope, Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge, Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge, Beachton, Cairo, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Blue Springs, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville 1002 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022 /902 PM CST Sun Jan 2 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will increase from the west and northwest behind a strong cold front. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central Georgia...the Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
