MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Youth Development and Education committee, formed by the University of Georgia Colquitt County Archway Partnership, has announced the winners of the Colquitt County ABC picture/baby book photo contest: Lea Barrow, Justin Cox, Tommie Beth Willis and Bertha Riojas-Jasso!
The brainchild of Janet Sheldon, executive director of Family Connection of Colquitt County, the project not only helps the little babies of Colquitt County learn and grow but also highlights some of Moultrie and Colquitt County’s favorite places, according to a press release from the committee.
The book will feature the local photo submissions and fun facts about the places highlighted across Colquitt County, the committee said. There are also tips for parents and caregivers to help children get ready for school and excited about reading.
The contest was open to everyone in the community and after dozens of entries, the committee had the hard task of narrowing it down to the winning photos.
“This has been a long process, with many people helping, to get the Colquitt County Baby book ready. It was wonderful to see the input from so many Colquitt County residents,” said Sheldon. “We have so many great places across the county to highlight and hopefully the book will also help to amplify our hometown pride, while being a great learning tool for our youngest residents. I hope that many will participate in this endeavor to get the word out about how important it is to nurture, talk to, look at, and read to babies and young children for their future.”
Winners were awarded $50 per photo and will receive a framed Colquitt County Baby book page showcasing their photograph(s). All winning photos will be featured in the ABC book and winners will receive a certificate and a copy of the book.
The committee encourages parents to visit the library. Summers are great times to participate in the many fun programs for adults and kids available there for free.
Children who are shown books and are read to early — and hear lots of different words — start school better prepared to learn, the committee said.
“This time of close physical contact and cuddling is important, too,” the press release said. “Use your finger to point to each word as you read it.”
