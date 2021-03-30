MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has postponed the official opening of the new Splash Pad at Memorial Park.
The original date for the Splash Pad opening was set to be Thursday with a free kickoff event to occur Saturday. In a Facebook post, the MCCPRA announced the Grand Opening and free kickoff event will both take place on April 10.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free lunch will be served from opening to 2 p.m.
The change is attributed to weather, according to MCCPRA Executive Director Greg Icard.
“The weather was going to be on the low side,” Icard said. “We felt that waiting for the following weekend was a much better option.”
According to The National Weather Service, Saturday’s forecast has a low of 41 degrees and a high of 66 degrees. The April 10 forecast calls for a much warmer temperature of a low of 60 degrees and a high of 82 degrees.
“Postponing the opening was not something we were wanting to do but we knew that people couldn’t enjoy the Splash Pad with the current forecast,” stated Icard.
If you have any questions concerning the Splash Pad you can contact the MCCPRA at 229-668-0028.
