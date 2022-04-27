MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two arrests were made in a methamphetamine trafficking case after a resident in Norman Park video taped the suspects trying to bury the drugs.
Karrie Elizabeth English, 31 and Claude Cowart, 47, both of Moultrie, were identified by an investigator with the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team as the suspects in the trafficking case.
A resident of Norman Park happened to be looking out their window late Monday morning when a vehicle pulled up and two individuals got out. The resident captured the two individuals on video as they walked towards a treeline on the resident’s property.
“Cowart and English were seen on the video to be walking towards the tree line where they somewhat buried what was later confirmed to be a blue box containing 55 grams of meth,” DET investigator Channing McDowell said in an interview Wednesday.
The responding officer of the Norman Park Police Department was able to find the box, which was then turned over to DET. After seeing the video, McDowell recognized English from a previous possession of meth case that occurred in February. He did not know the man later identified as Cowart.
Tuesday afternoon as McDowell was driving down Highway 319, he saw what he thought was the vehicle seen in the video — which had a distinguishable crack in the windshield — driven by a man with similar features to the man in the video.
“He turned into the Pure Gas Station at the intersection of Highway 319 and Veterans Parkway. I decided to pursue and see who was driving. He was parked at a gas pump when I pulled up and tried to get into a parking space. He saw I was following him and he peeled out,” McDowell said.
He said he was able to conduct a traffic stop on Shady Grove Road and arrested Cowart without incident.
“He then started cooperating a bit after we got into the interview room and he told us where we could find English,” McDowell said.
English was arrested without incident at an abandoned home in the 200 block of West Bethel Ave.
Both Cowart and English were charged Tuesday with trafficking methamphetamine. The reported street value of the 55 grams was “approximately $500,” according to McDowell.
