MOULTRIE, Ga. — A naked man was seen minutes after an accident Tuesday afternoon on South Main Street.
Moultrie Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Main Street and 11th Avenue Southeast in reference to a traffic incident. A 22-year-old male driver had struck the rear of another vehicle before driving forward and striking a tree, according to the MPD accident report.
Before the officer’s arrival Colquitt 9-1-1 dispatch had received “several calls” from the accident site saying the male driver “jumped out of his vehicle, stripped off his clothes, then fled naked, running down South Main Street.”
Colquitt Regional Medical Center EMS was called to the location for evaluation of the two drivers. The second driver, a 77-year-old woman stated that she “had some soreness in her arm,” but was otherwise unharmed, the police report said.
The male driver was given a mental evaluation while MPD officers searched his vehicle. A glass jar of suspected marijuana was found within it.
“He was taken to the hospital without incident after admitting to officers that he was on many illicit drugs,” said Moultrie Chief of Police Sean Ladson.
